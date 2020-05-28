STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Most people are not happy with their nose’

Meet city-based artist Prasad Bhat, the man behind the viral wedding caricature of Anushka Sharma
and Virat Kholi

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her watching Paatal Lok on Instagram, little did she know the picture would go viral, and along with it, the caricature of her wedding portrait kept in the background. Incidentally, this was made by Bengaluru- based artist Prasad Bhat. The work even caught the eye of fellow Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who commented, “That cute wedding caricature!!”. Though created three years year ago, Bhat is all smiles that the work is being appreciated even today. “It’s a blessed feeling to see your work going viral.

The picture was kept at their home and I was excited to know that the couple loved it so much that they kept it close to them,” says Bhat, who has also made a caricature of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding photograph. Interestingly, the caricature seems to have turned into a lucky charm for Bhat, who has been flooded with work since then. “It created such a curiosity among people that many reached out to me for their portrait. Some tell me it is on their bucket list to have a caricature made by me!” exclaims Bhat, who attends to 200 emails a day.

He charges `6,500 for a single person’s portrait. However, drawing caricatures is not all fun and games. “The biggest challenge is convincing a client it really is their portrait. Most times, people are unhappy with their nose,” Bhat laughs. It took the artist more than a year to figure his style of art. “I’m now known for this style. Even if I try to innovate, I don’t want to deviate too much from it,” says Bhat, a computer science graduate who has 10 years of experience and no formal education in this field.

Now 36 years old, he has to his credit works for Disney, Hotstar and Amazon Prime, who turn to him for promotion of their shows. For Disney, Bhat has caricatured Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Apte and others. Though a popular name among stars now, Bhat says it was call from actor Manoj Bajpayee, four years ago, that left him star struck. He also ventures into standup. “I have not tried online shows yet. I might do that in future. For now, I am busy with caricature and spending time with my son,” he adds.

