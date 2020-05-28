Overflowing sewage keeps 200 families ‘locked down’

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After facing almost a two-month lockdown, the residents of National Games Village (NGV) have been forced into another lockdown since the last three days. Reason: Sewage and faecal matter entering their homes after the recent downpour. The residents staying in Netravathi Block are families of ex-servicemen and those whose husbands are posted on borders on duty. The residents have made many complaints to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) engineers, but to no avail.

The blockhouses around 200 officers, and of these, 90 flats are occupied by families of officers on duty in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and North-East regions. “We are aware of an STP being constructed. The BWSSB has blocked the wet wells which has resulted in inundation of the area even with the slightest rainfall. The K&K Sub Area has contacted all the civic authorities but to no avail. This is a disaster as the drinking water tanks are getting mixed with e-coli,” said a resident of Netravathi Block.

The resident welfare association members of Netravathi Block said that they had told the BWSSB chairman that if the problem was not addressed at the earliest, then they would be forced to file a Public Interest Litigation. Gangadhar, chief engineer, waste water management, BWSSB, told The New Indian Express that due to the ongoing construction of a sewage line connection and rajakaluve, there were problems. He said the work has been delayed because of the two-month Covid-19 lockdown and it will be completed only by March 2021.

He said sewage will overflow because the line capacity is very small and the water will recede gradually.

BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath said that the BBMP was also working on constructing a bypass stormwater drain. “The BWSSB is constructing a pumpset which will segregate the sewage from water. The problem in the valley occurs when the water reaches above 3 m height and starts to overflow. Another problem is that the sewage and drain line is high and the rajakaluve is in the ridge. The entire problem will get resolved in one year, he said.