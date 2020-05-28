STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Platter full of worries 

Forage is city’s first eatery to shut shop; Pecos turns to public for support as F&B sector waits for storm to pass

Published: 28th May 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration: Tapas Ranjan

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A few days ago, social media was mourning the ‘loss’ of boutique restaurant Forage in Indiranagar. The F&B industry has been abuzz with talks of restaurant closures, but no one knew which would lead the way. ‘Heartbroken’ to have taken this decision, Nikki Ponappa, brand evangelist who managed Forage, admits that there was no way forward for a restaurant like Forage, which specialised in tapas and wine. “Operation costs, particularly the rent, is what led us to this decision,” says Ponappa, whose restaurant was built on the premise of clean eating. “We didn’t even have a deep freezer because everything was served fresh. Tapas and wine have a niche clientele and we knew that with skyrocketing prices and reduced footfall we couldn’t do this,” she says. 

Amit Roy, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) managing committee member, questions why restaurants aren’t being allowed to open when salons and spas have been granted permission. “We’ve made multiple representations both at the state and national level. But the F&B industry has been ignored.

Instead, we’ve been asked to renew our liquor licences (of about `11 lakh) upfront, before the end of the month,” he says, pointing out that this is at a time when there’s no clarity about the re-opening of the industry. “How are we to sustain ourselves when we have to pay salaries, refrain from firing staff but haven’t run a single day in over two months?,” he adds.

While Forage has taken a drastic step, some like Pecos, one of Bengaluru’s oldest pubs, has turned to the public for support. Taking to social media, they have requested for a pledge of an amount people will spend once the pub re-opens. In return, they have promised a discount of five per cent on the cheque. “The coronavirus has ravaged the F&B industry. Incomes have dropped to zero while fixed costs remain. While we are determined to bounce back, this will not be possible without the support of the public,” says Liam Timms, director of Pecos. 

The watering holes tucked away on Rest House Road have faced crises – including a 2017 ruling by the Supreme Court that banned the sale of alcohol within a 500-metre distance of National Highways – but none have been as hard as this. Timms’ father, Collin Timms, who started the pub in 1989 quite by accident, mentions that in the last 30 years of running the establishment, this is the first time that the place has been forced to close for this long. “We have been affectedly so very badly, and at this point we are just awaiting clarity about re-opening,” he says.  

On an average, the pledge amount they have received so far has been between `5,000 to `10,000. “This way we can forge a connection with our regulars and at the same time show gratitude for showing their intent to our return,” says Timms.  

While guidelines and re-opening dates have been hazy, Venkatesh Raghu, partner Amandé Patisserie, is expecting a dip in the number of franchises they supply frozen cake to. They are contemplating re-negotiation of salaries and lay-offs. “Sales have been affected and there has been a sharp dip in revenue. But we’ve also been careful with the amount we have invested in the business – approximately `5-6 crore – over the last 7-8  years,” he says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp