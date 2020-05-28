Rs 150 crore to build infra at Bengaluru Central varsity

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government is looking to spend `150 crore on developing the infrastructure at Bengaluru Central University, which was one of the three universities to be formed from the original monolith Bangalore University in 2017.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday held a review meeting of the university where he announced the government’s plans to spend funds on the university. The Dy CM said the money will be sanctioned in phases to different development projects.

A sum of `100 crore in the first phase will be for the construction of new buildings and restoration of historic structures and `50 crore in the second phase is for building sports infrastructure. A separate sports cell is being planned which will work on setting up multi-game facilities, including a 400-metre track and a walkway around the campus. A 125kv solar plant and a rainwater harvesting facility, which can store 4-5 lakh litres of water, will be set up. “We will ensure that the stored water is utilised to capacity,” he said.