STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP chief: action against violators of quarantine norms

Consequently, travellers are being referred to three, four and five-star hotels.

Published: 29th May 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

B H Anil Kumar, BBMP Commissioner

B H Anil Kumar, BBMP Commissioner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar on Thursday said that stern action will be taken against those who do not follow quarantine rules and the screening process. So far, 80 complaints on quarantine violations have come to their notice and action is being taken, he said. Speaking to media on the sidelines of the Council meeting, the Commissioner admitted that there was a staff crunch in budget hotels as many people have migrated to their home towns.

Consequently, travellers are being referred to three, four and five-star hotels. He added that at present, seven days institutional quarantine and 14 days home quarantine is a must. The BBMP has roped in RWAs, making them the eyes of the corporation to ensure that those on home quarantine stay indoors. Denying allegations by Congress corporators of misappropriation of funds in supplies, he said that there was photographic and video evidence of each supply.

He said each migrant and construction labourer’s Aadhaar card, ID proof and photograph were taken as record. A total of 3.71 lakh migrant labourers were given food kits, out of 3,93,451 as per the database, he said. The remaining were given supplies by the labour department. He added that Akshaya Patra supplied one lakh ration kits, and they were given money for 80,000 kits. The BBMP tied up with Shivashakti, Akshay Patra and Metro Cash and Carry to supply food kits.

The councillors had alleged that food kits were not supplied to the wards and they sought a report on how many were supplied to each ward. Both the Commissioner and Mayor said supplies were given not based on wards, but based on where the migrants were housed. He said supplies patterns changed at every phase as lockdown eased and movement of migrant labourers started. The councillors participated in the meeting, being held after two months, by first staging a protest outside the council hall. They carried posters showing the plight of the migrant labourers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp