BBMP chief: action against violators of quarantine norms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar on Thursday said that stern action will be taken against those who do not follow quarantine rules and the screening process. So far, 80 complaints on quarantine violations have come to their notice and action is being taken, he said. Speaking to media on the sidelines of the Council meeting, the Commissioner admitted that there was a staff crunch in budget hotels as many people have migrated to their home towns.

Consequently, travellers are being referred to three, four and five-star hotels. He added that at present, seven days institutional quarantine and 14 days home quarantine is a must. The BBMP has roped in RWAs, making them the eyes of the corporation to ensure that those on home quarantine stay indoors. Denying allegations by Congress corporators of misappropriation of funds in supplies, he said that there was photographic and video evidence of each supply.

He said each migrant and construction labourer’s Aadhaar card, ID proof and photograph were taken as record. A total of 3.71 lakh migrant labourers were given food kits, out of 3,93,451 as per the database, he said. The remaining were given supplies by the labour department. He added that Akshaya Patra supplied one lakh ration kits, and they were given money for 80,000 kits. The BBMP tied up with Shivashakti, Akshay Patra and Metro Cash and Carry to supply food kits.

The councillors had alleged that food kits were not supplied to the wards and they sought a report on how many were supplied to each ward. Both the Commissioner and Mayor said supplies were given not based on wards, but based on where the migrants were housed. He said supplies patterns changed at every phase as lockdown eased and movement of migrant labourers started. The councillors participated in the meeting, being held after two months, by first staging a protest outside the council hall. They carried posters showing the plight of the migrant labourers.