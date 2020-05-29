Bengaluru realtor shoots two, goes on the run

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A Bengaluru-based realtor opened fire at two of his business partners during an altercation at Banaru in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday.

Gangadhar alias Karthik was having a discussion with KK Kalyan Kumar, a journalist and a relative of local BJP leader, and Sumanth, a lecturer at a private college in Chikkamagaluru when things spiralled out of control and he fired at them.

The injured were shifted to KRS hospital in Chikkamagaluru and were later taken to Bengaluru for further treatment. Both of them are said to be out of danger. Gangadhar is reportedly absconding.