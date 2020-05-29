Congress seeks relief for migrants

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the Congress’ nationwide campaign, party leaders in Karnataka took to social media platforms to demand that the central government provide immediate relief to migrant workers who have been put to hardship due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The government should wake up to the fact that India is going through its most difficult times since the Partition. People are suffering with no food, shelter and wages. People don’t need 20 lakh crore loan package, they need relief. #SpeakUpIndia,” tweeted senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Former ministers and Congress MLAs Krishna Byre Gowda and Priyank Kharge said the government must take urgent measures to help migrant workers and farmers hit by the lockdown.