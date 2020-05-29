Cop took lakhs as graft, court told

By Express News Service

The police on Thursday told the Principal City Civil and Sessions Court that suspended Police Inspector RM Ajay not only received bribes to drop an accused from a duplicate masks case, but also received money as graft from traders with regard to cigarette distribution during the lockdown.

While rejecting anticipatory bail to Ajay, who allegedly tried to shield an accused by receiving Rs 15 lakh, Judge Subhash Sankad noted, “Ajay had also taken a sum of Rs 7 lakh from Fahim of MA Distributors in Wilson Garden on April 9, 2020, Rs15 lakh from Santosh of Mahaveer Enterprises on April 12, and Rs 10 lakh from Chikkanna of Golden Traders on April 13.”