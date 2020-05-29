Govt issues ordinance allowing regularisation of BDA sites

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Thursday promulgated an ordinance amending the BDA Act to allow regularisation of unauthorisedly held property. The amendment will allow regularisation of land with payment of between 10 and 50 percent of the guidance value depending on the size of the site.

However, sites reserved for parks, playgrounds, or for providing civic amenities, those that affect alignments of roads, national highways or mass rapid transit system projects, and those abutting or located on storm water drains, tank bed area or under high tension electric wires, will not be eligible for regularisation.

How to legalise land

Extent of land Amount to be levied

Upto 20 ft x30 ft 10% of guidance value (GV)

More than 20 ft x 30 ft and upto 30 ft x40 ft 25% of GV

More than 20 ft x30 ft and upto 30 ft x40 ft 40% of GV

More than 40 ft x60 ft and upto 50 ft x80 ft 50% of GV, penalty