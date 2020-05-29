Increase enrolment in KSOU: DyCM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan has directed officials to chalk out a strategy to increase the gross enrolment ratio in the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU). Speaking at the virtual valedictory programme of a training programme on recruitment of assistant professors, Dr Narayan, who also holds the higher education portfolio, said as KSOU is marred by allegations of corruption, its administration must undertake measures to ensure transparency. The minister was all praise for Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) online programmes. On Wednesday, the minister had promised D150 crore to Bengaluru Central University to increase enrolment.