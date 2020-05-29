Man arrested for sexual harassment

BENGALURU: A senior officer of Kengeri police station said the woman, staying in Bengaluru, used to work in the same company as Praveen. Praveen had proposed to her several times, but she rebuffed him. He then used to make phone calls to her from several numbers and harass her with marriage proposals. She then approached the police following which he threatened to kill her. Police have examined Praveen’s phone and found that he had sent obscene messages to the victim using several SIM cards.
Praveen was produced before a magistrate and later released on station bail.
