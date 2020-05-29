Minister open to decentralisation of PCMB evaluation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government is open to de-centralising the evaluation of PU-II board examination answer scripts of physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology answer scripts, minister for primary and secondary education S Suresh Kumar said on Thursday.

Kumar said he is open to the process, provided that officials okay the move. The announcement comes after several teachers and MLCs urged the government to decentralise the evaluation process. The valuation of all papers, except physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology, began on Wednesday at 43 centres.

A department official told TNIE that the evaluation of English answer scripts, too will be decentralised. The department has exempted lecturers who cannot travel long distances, who are pregnant, live in containment areas, and those whose family members have Covid-19 or are quarantined. Special arrangements for accommodation and food have been made for evaluators from far off places, he said.