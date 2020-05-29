STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Pre-schools ask minister for reopening date, form exit strategy

With the emergence of online classes and the uncertainty over schools reopening, their sustainability and existence is under threat.

Published: 29th May 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Representatives of pre-primary schools from Bengaluru approached Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday, requesting that they be allowed to begin classes soon. They even proposed an exit plan with extensive guidelines.

Recently, some schools came under criticism from parents and the minister himself for having commenced online classes. However, Akash, administrator of one such school, told TNIE that the director of NIMHANS himself had apprised the minister about the effects of screen exposure and advised against the use of online learning methods for younger children.  

With the emergence of online classes and the uncertainty over schools reopening, their sustainability and existence is under threat. Akash told TNIE that now, on average, schools are running at 20-30 per cent capacity. For example, if a school would have had 80 admissions by now, this academic year they only have around 20-25 admissions. Meanwhile, the schools have chalked out an exit plan from the lockdown, and have come out with a set of guidelines. These include teaching students basic hygiene practices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp