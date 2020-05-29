Pre-schools ask minister for reopening date, form exit strategy

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Representatives of pre-primary schools from Bengaluru approached Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday, requesting that they be allowed to begin classes soon. They even proposed an exit plan with extensive guidelines.

Recently, some schools came under criticism from parents and the minister himself for having commenced online classes. However, Akash, administrator of one such school, told TNIE that the director of NIMHANS himself had apprised the minister about the effects of screen exposure and advised against the use of online learning methods for younger children.

With the emergence of online classes and the uncertainty over schools reopening, their sustainability and existence is under threat. Akash told TNIE that now, on average, schools are running at 20-30 per cent capacity. For example, if a school would have had 80 admissions by now, this academic year they only have around 20-25 admissions. Meanwhile, the schools have chalked out an exit plan from the lockdown, and have come out with a set of guidelines. These include teaching students basic hygiene practices.