Agent of human change is kindness  

This period, where I found myself ‘locked away’, has undoubtedly been an extremely surreal experience in my life. Most people dealt with it as best they could, through catching up on their reading, cooking, yoga, religion… you get my drift? But I think this has been a life-altering cerebral experience for the most part as we have been forced to look outward at the larger picture painted ominously by nature. Our perceptions on the concept of heroism, self-centeredness and entitlement, and most importantly the facade that one can rely on one’s family has taken a beating! The most important learning that I have taken away is appreciating kindness.

Kindness is a pure and unadulterated emotion where one doesn’t have to be related to either give or receive it. In fact, chatting with many of my girlfriends, it was astounding to hear that nearly all of us were treated shabbily or taken for granted by the very people we strove to please! When life throws you in a situation where one keeps encountering the same people constantly, where they too, have no outlet to interact with their friends socially or in a work situation, one notices a high-pitched whine that tends to take over their voice decibels.

Slowly, the initial enthusiasm of sharing housework and picking up or cleaning around you wanes while loud and vociferous discussions on the failure of the government and the horrendous plight of the migrants take centre stage. Meanwhile, you are completely left out of the discussion because you are too busy washing and cooking!

Trust me, we are not whining about the situation, but the sheer gall to dump the majority of the workload (just because one is a woman or simply better at it), and then roll their eyes and look at each other when they hear a raised voice or a complaint is simply appalling! Soon, even ‘important’ world situations bypass you because one is so busy asking if the fish curry was nice!

Vociferous, intelligent and uber resourceful ol’ me had to shake myself out of this (partially) self-induced stupor and return to the land of the thinking pretty fast. Another month and I would have been a gonner for sure! I may couch this situation in humour, but it is very real and mind-numbing. It’s not because one is working around the house, but women are shown their place in the hierarchical system pretty swiftly. And though many of us are the ‘lucky’ few to claw our way back, many of the ‘less fortunate’ ones aren’t as fortunate as violence behind closed doors is a reality.

No one said life was fair. Surely it is fairer for some than others but it is always a perspective. Domestic flights have re-opened and my daughter, Alisha Sharafali, caught one of the first flights out of Bangalore to Mumbai. Everyone asked me why I was ‘allowing’ her to go back into the ‘vipers pit’ as she donned her mask, shield and gloves and was handed a kit with hand and body-sanitisers. I tearfully answered that she didn’t ask my permission as she flew back to home and her work and husband. While I shed a tear for my child, I studiously avoided thinking about the migrant labourers, their bleeding feet, emaciated bodies and lack of basic amenities.

I shook my head as intellectuals called it a tragedy akin to the exodus that unfolded during the Partition. And then, after a decent interval started talking about how 16 passengers were tested positive and how it could impact air-travel and how luckily my daughter was not impacted as she flew home, a 1,000km away, in an hour-and-a-half. The plight of the immigrants who had covered 400km on foot and had to cover 600km more was soon forgotten. Kindness is a gift everyone can afford… let’s start giving.