STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Agent of human change is kindness  

Published: 30th May 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Alisha Sharafali

By Rubi Chakravarti
Express News Service

Good morning, Bangalore. 
This period, where I found myself ‘locked away’, has undoubtedly been an extremely surreal experience in my life. Most people dealt with it as best they could, through catching up on their reading, cooking, yoga, religion… you get my drift? But I think this has been a life-altering cerebral experience for the most part as we have been forced to look outward at the larger picture painted ominously by nature. Our perceptions on the concept of heroism, self-centeredness and entitlement, and most importantly the facade that one can rely on one’s family has taken a beating! The most important learning that I have taken away is appreciating kindness.

Kindness is a pure and unadulterated emotion where one doesn’t have to be related to either give or receive it. In fact, chatting with many of my girlfriends, it was astounding to hear that nearly all of us were treated shabbily or taken for granted by the very people we strove to please! When life throws you in a situation where one keeps encountering the same people constantly, where they too, have no outlet to interact with their friends socially or in a work situation, one notices a high-pitched whine that tends to take over their voice decibels.

Slowly, the initial enthusiasm of sharing housework and picking up or cleaning around you wanes while loud and vociferous discussions on the failure of the government and the horrendous plight of the migrants take centre stage. Meanwhile, you are completely left out of the discussion because you are too busy washing and cooking!

Trust me, we are not whining about the situation, but the sheer gall to dump the majority of the workload (just because one is a woman or simply better at it), and then roll their eyes and look at each other when they hear a raised voice or a complaint is simply appalling! Soon, even ‘important’ world situations bypass you because one is so busy asking if the fish curry was nice!

Vociferous, intelligent and uber resourceful ol’ me had to shake myself out of this (partially) self-induced stupor and return to the land of the thinking pretty fast. Another month and I would have been a gonner for sure! I may couch this situation in humour, but it is very real and mind-numbing. It’s not because one is working around the house, but women are shown their place in the hierarchical system pretty swiftly. And though many of us are the ‘lucky’ few to claw our way back, many of the ‘less fortunate’ ones aren’t as fortunate as violence behind closed doors is a reality.

No one said life was fair. Surely it is fairer for some than others but it is always a perspective. Domestic flights have re-opened and my daughter, Alisha Sharafali, caught one of the first flights out of Bangalore to Mumbai. Everyone asked me why I was ‘allowing’ her to go back into the ‘vipers pit’ as she donned her mask, shield and gloves and was handed a kit with hand and body-sanitisers. I tearfully answered that she didn’t ask my permission as she flew back to home and her work and husband. While I shed a tear for my child, I studiously avoided thinking about the migrant labourers, their bleeding feet, emaciated bodies and lack of basic amenities.

I shook my head as intellectuals called it a tragedy akin to the exodus that unfolded during the Partition. And then, after a decent interval started talking about how 16 passengers were tested positive and how it could impact air-travel and how luckily my daughter was not impacted as she flew home, a 1,000km away, in an hour-and-a-half. The plight of the immigrants who had covered 400km on foot and had to cover 600km more was soon forgotten. Kindness is a gift everyone can afford… let’s start giving.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp