STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bannerghatta in peril again, survey on to allow quarrying

The Karnataka High Court had shut activities of 15 mining leases in 2018 as a departmental survey had revealed illegal mining in many survey numbers of Anekal taluk.

Published: 30th May 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Officials said that the joint survey is a cumbersome task | Express

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With easing of restrictions and finalization of ESZ (eco-sensitive zone) of Bannerghatta National Park (BNP), a joint survey is going on to permit quarrying and stone crushing in the critical elephant corridor area of Bengaluru Rural district. The Karnataka High Court had shut activities of 15 mining leases in 2018 as a departmental survey had revealed illegal mining in many survey numbers of Anekal taluk.

In the wake of efforts to re-start mining after a gap of two years, environmentalists expressed their concern as stoppage had resulted in wildlife thriving in the elephant corridor area. This was due to decrease in air and water pollution as also emissions. Earlier, the State mines and geology department had sought verification of mining leases in nine survey numbers located in eight villages of Anekal taluk. It had asked the forest department to check whether these leases fell outside or within the ‘1km Safe Zone’ from the boundary of the national park.

As per 1991 Safe Zone rule, no mining is permitted within 1km from a national park or sanctuary.
All the nine survey numbers – 69 and 10 (Shivanahalli), 47, 48 and 56 (Mahantalingapura), 18 (Gidenahalli) 16/5, (Kannanayakana Agrahara), 23 and 177 (Thammanayakanahalli) where permission for mining has been sought fall in the crucial critical elephant corridor of Bannerghatta. Since the stoppage of mining in these villages, officials say elephants are back, man-conflict has reduced while there has been frequent sightings of elephant herds at water holes.

The joint survey which is presently going on is a cumbersome task, say officials. “Some mining leases are right on the 1km boundary while some are within and some just o.1 metres from the safe zone. Since the ESZ Monitoring Committee has not been formed even after the March notification, the task has become tougher for the field staff.  Earlier, many (as per 2018 joint survey) were found illegally mining even outside their permitted area. Some had even touched the national park boundary. This time,  ‘survey numbers’ are being probed thoroughly so that none of them breach the km safe zone rule,” said an official.

Vijay Nishanth, urban conservationist, said, “Since our fight for retaining the 2016 ESZ notification did not succeed, the miners are finally back to destroy BNP which is the last remaining lung space for Bengaluru. But we are not going to keep quiet as it is a question of the health of citizens of Bengaluru. The pandemic has shown how important are green spaces for the survival of man....” Bhanuprakash of Bannerghatta Nature Conservation Trust said, “Forests and wildlife were peaceful for the past 2.5 years during the default 10 km rule. If quarrying is now permitted, then the crucial corridor will be lost forever.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bannerghatta National Park quarrying
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp