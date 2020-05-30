E-tailers to deliver farm produce to your doorstep

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In two months’ time, fruits and vegetables could be delivered to your doorstep directly from a farm. The horticulture department is planning to rope in e-commerce platforms to connect consumers with growers.

“Hopcoms and farmers’ organisations are already selling or marketing crops. We are now looking at popular e-commerce companies to directly connect farmers with customers. We will call for expression of interest. We hope to start this initiative in two months,” said Rajendra Kumar Kataria, Secretary, Horticulture Department.

The department will train farmer producer organisations (FPO) - which already do marketing for farmers - to use e-commerce platforms. Sources told The New Indian Express that around five companies including Amazon and Flipkart have shown interest. The horticulture department recently signed a memorandum with Flipkart to deliver mangoes to customers’ doorsteps.