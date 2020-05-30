Happy hands

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As people combat COVID-19, hand sanitisers have emerged as the strongest weapon in everyone’s arsenal. Recently, netizans couldn’t keep calm when Salman Khan launched his line of FRSH hand sanitiser. Even luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior have launched sanitisers. Now joining the band wagon are cosmetic brands as well. Some like Kama Ayurveda are giving their in-house sanitisers to customers on a complimentary basis on purchase of any Kama product.

“A good quality hand sanitiser is need of the hour so we have created a product that comes in handy for everyone to use,” says Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa Brands. It is priced between `125 and `250. Organic brands, like Biotique, are also stepping in. “We are one of the few to have launched ayurvedic hand sanitisers,” says chairperson Vinita Jain.

Deep Lalvani, chairman and founder of Sublime Life, says March saw a huge gap in demand and supply for the product. “We could not manufacture anything then because factories were closed but now we have launched citrus scented sanitisers,” says Lalvani.