Migrant shelter crashes in Palace Grounds, cop saves two

BENGALURU: Heavy wind and rain tore down a makeshift shelter housing migrant workers in Palace Grounds on Friday evening. The zinc sheet roof crashed, trapping two people who were later rescued by a police constable. Sadashivnagar constable Ravi Kumar saved the lives of the two workers, Suhail Ahmed, BBMP Revenue Officer (East), told TNIE. “He is a hero in every sense. He saved lives and got much appreciation. He was in tears because of their response,” Ahmed said.

The other panicky workers, who were housed at the Tennis Pavilion on Palace Grounds, are being shifted to Tripura Vasini within Palace Grounds, which is one kilometre away. There were 148 people, including 20 children, in the bus. “Their condition is pathetic and they are scared,” Ahmed said.

Adding to their misery, the person in charge of Tripura Vasini had locked up the premises and gone home with the keys. “They are all sitting inside the buses, drenched. We will ensure they get a safe place to stay,” he added.

Migrants from Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Tripura and Chhattisgarh had been living at Palace Grounds for some days before the BBMP could arrange to send them to their hometowns, BBMP Joint Commissioner KR Pallavi said. “They called us up in great fear and our members rushed to help them. A constable and others saved the lives of those trapped,” said Maitreyi Krish-nan, All India Central Trade Council of Trade Unions.