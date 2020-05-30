STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain pounds Bengaluru, uproots 40 trees

Sporadic rains, accompanied by gusty winds, lashed the city on Friday evening, uprooting at least 40 trees. 

People were caught in the heavy downpour in Bengaluru on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sporadic rains, accompanied by gusty winds, lashed the city on Friday evening, uprooting at least 40 trees. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the pre-monsoon showers are likely to continue till June 2.

Many people heading back home from work were stranded in rain which started around 5 pm and continued well after 9.30 pm at a few localities. While some places received upto 71 mm rainfall, other areas did not get any showers. The city recorded an average rainfall of 0.77 mm.

Trees were uprooted at Lumbini Gardens, Veeranapalya, Cunningham Road, Cauvery Theatre, Hegde Nagar, Race Course Road, Vijaynagar, Jayanagar, RT Nagar, Rajajinagar, Malleshwaram, Vidyaranyapura and Hebbal. Traffic was thrown out of gear at Anand Rao Circle, Nagawara and Hebbal and KG Road. Water logging was reported from Ejipura, Majestic, BTM layout, Chikkanayakanahalli, Hebbal, Yelhanka and other places.   About 200 trees were uprooted in the city in the last three days.

KSNDMC director Srinivas Reddy said, “We are expecting pre-monsoon showers upto June 2. We had rain in parts of south interior Karnataka today. According to forecast, coastal region, Malnad and north interior Karnataka will receive rain on Saturday... Monsoon is set to enter Kerala on June 1 and it will reach Karnataka two days later.” 

