Strumming along 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It would have been a busy time of year for event managers but they are now stuck indoors with a huge blow to their businesses. But not letting the blues of this situation take over, Indian Event Professional Association (IEPA) has come up with One India Concert – a virtual concert on May 31. The three-hour-long concert will be live-streamed on their Facebook page, where more than 50 artistes across the country, like Pavni Pandey, Bobby Cash and Megha Sampat, are part of the event.

Speaking to CE, Bobby Cash says participating in the concert was his way of showing solidarity with the fraternity during this time of crisis. “The virtual concert is like foraging a path ahead. Even if it’s a time to halt, we are not going to stop,” says the country music singer-songwriter, whose most recent work includes Amitabh Bachchan and Anshuman Khuranna’s latest release Gulabo Sitabo. Cash explains, “The idea was to bring in the feeling of a concert to people’s living room, so that they don’t miss out on the thrill of a live performance. For all we know, this could be our new future.”

The initiative is the brainchild of Bengaluru-based Sanjeev De, a prominent member of IEPA. He says the concert is a gesture to keep event managers in high spirits. “We were the first to be hit since 95 per cent of all events were cancelled. This has been the case for more than two months now,” says De, adding that over 100 event managers are involved in coming up with this event.

Pulling off a project like this from home, however, has not been easy. “All coordination has been done from home and no artiste or production team member was paid for this. We wanted to reconnect with clients and send out the message that we are ready to open with a bang,” De says. The concert is going to take place on May 31, 5pm onwards.