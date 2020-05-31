STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru Urban district sees spike, adds 33 COVID-19 cases to state's 141 positives

Eleven of these people were contacts of a 38-year-old woman with SARI, while contact tracing of 21 others is still on.

A traffic police constable, who was discharged after being treated for COVID-19, is welcomed by his colleagues outside Victoria Hospital, in Bengaluru

A traffic police constable, who was discharged after being treated for COVID-19, is welcomed by his colleagues outside Victoria Hospital, in Bengaluru.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban, which was on the lower side of the scale in reporting Covid-positive cases, recorded 32 cases on Saturday, becoming the biggest contributor to the state’s count of 141 positives.

Eleven of these people were contacts of a 38-year-old woman with SARI, while contact tracing of 21 others is still on. The state also recorded one death, of a 47-year-old woman, who was a resident of Bidar district and diagnosed with Influenza Like Illness with a history of paralysis.

The deceased, who was bedridden for the last eight years, had hypertension and convulsions before she was admitted on May 24. She died on Thursday and was later tested positive. With this, the toll in the state went up to 49, plus two non-COVID deaths, while the total tally of positive cases reached 2,922. There were 103 discharges, taking the total number of cured patients to 997.

Of the 141 new cases, 90 are inter-state travellers. Yadgir came second in the list of biggest contributors with 18 positive cases followed by Dakshina Kannada with 14 cases. Udupi and Hassan had 13 cases each, all of them returnees from Maharashtra.

Vijayapura district had 11 cases, all returnees from Maharastra, and Bidar 10 cases, of whom seven returned from Maharashtra and two from Delhi. Of the six patients in Shivamogga, three have returned from Bengaluru Urban and three from Punjab.

All the four cases in Haveri district were Maharashtra returnees. Kolar reported three case, two of whom are contacts of a previous patient, while one is a Tamil Nadu returnee. Mysuru, Uttara Kannada, Dharwad and Kalaburgi had two cases each.

Mysuru had returnees from Maharashtra, Uttara Kannada had a case of ILI and one returnee from Maharashtra and Dharwad had a patient with contact of a previous patient and one who is a Maharastra returnee. Kalaburagi had a returnee from Maharastra. Bengaluru Rural, Belagavi and Tumakuru had one case each.

