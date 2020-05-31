Clear uprooted trees in Bengaluru within 48 hours: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday held a meeting with civic officials to oversee the city's preparedness in the wake of heavy pre-monsoon rain and strong winds uprooting more than 100 trees in the past three days. He instructed the officials to clear the roads of fallen trees in the next 48 hours.

"The Chief Minister has asked us to clear all the fallen trees to ensure that there is a smooth flow of traffic. We are working on it, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told The New Indian Express.

Kumar said the civic agency has identified 215 flood-prone spots and started de-clogging drains so that water-logging does not take place. "This time, we have even set up 63 teams at control rooms to receive complaints and forward them to zonal officers who will attend to the problems immediately. We even have about 20 teams equipped with chainsaws, ropes and hammers among others to remove fallen trees," he said, adding that sensors have already been installed in high-risk areas to send alerts on high water levels. Another BBMP official said zonal officers have been alerted to maintain sanitation.

Rain today: MET Department

The India Meteorological Department has predicted spells of rain on Sunday, with a cloudy sky and light rainfall on Monday. There will be rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to

the Met forecast.