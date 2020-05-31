STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: Special train from Bengaluru to Bihar's Danapur will not stop in Tamil Nadu

The first train will leave Bengaluru on June 1 and the return train will leave Danapur on June 3.

Railways

Representational image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stoppages provided for a special train between Bengaluru and Danapur in Bihar from June 1 have been eliminated on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. A five-day week train is also being launched between Yesvantpur and Howrah to clear the rush for that destination.

According to an official release, the stoppages for KSR Bengaluru - Danapur - KSR Bengaluru Daily Express Special (Train No.02295/02296) at MGR Chennai Central, Arakkonam, Katpadi and Jolarpettai have been eliminated. The train will be routed through Jolarpettai - Renigunta - Gudur via Melpakkam, instead of Jolarpettai - MGR Chennai - Gudur.

The train will touch Jolarpettai but will not stop. The first train will leave Bengaluru on June 1 and the return train will leave Danapur on June 3. A superfast special train pair running on the same timings as that of the Duronto Express between Howrah and Yesvantpur, will start on June 2. It will run five times a week.

The Howrah - Yesvantpur Superfast Special Express (Train No.02245) departs from Howrah at 10.50 am on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and reaches Yesvantpur at 4 pm the following days. The first service of the train from Howrah is on June 2 and will continue until further notice.

In the return direction, Train No.02246 Yesvantpur - Howrah Express Special departs from Yesvantpur at 11.15 am on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays to reach Howrah at 4.10 pm the next day. The first service of the train from Yesvantpur will be on July 4.

Railway staffers get Immunity boosting kits

To prevent the spread of COVIDd-19 among its frontline staff who are helping citizens travelling by Shramik Specials, Railways has started distributing immunity boosting kits among them at KSR Station.

The state’s AYUSH department and the SWR’s constructions division are distributing the kits that contain remedies for clearing any nasal conges-tion. On Saturday, they were being distributed among the RPF personnel as well. 

