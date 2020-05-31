Dancing keeps Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital doctors free from COVID-19 stress

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The doctors at Victoria Hospital have prescribed for themselves a dose of dancing. They are shaking a leg to overcome the stress and anxiety after treating the COVID-19 patients each day. And they call it the Happy Dance.

The doctors who need to stay on the hospital campus and undergo a two-week quarantine after the completion of their weekly shift are stressed out both physically and mentally. With a spike in the number of cases and Victoria Hospital alone having 130 patients, the doctors are finding it hard to cope with the pressure.

On the advice of psychiatrists, they have decided to relax each day after work and many have chosen dancing. It’s helping them smile and blow off steam. Dancing is preferred simply because it helps to attain the desired fitness levels and music eases the mental stress.

ALSO READ| Bengaluru Urban district sees spike, adds 33 COVID-19 cases to state's 141 positives

Recently, a video of Chennai doctors doing the Happy Dance went viral. A batch of 20 doctors do the Covid-19 duty – checking the patients. Once their duty is over, they are sent to the Pradhan Mantri Super Speciality block in the hospital where they are given accommodation.

Here is where the doctors get together and dance away their blues. Dayanand Sagar, resident doctor, said, "With a six-hour Covid-19 shift each day for a week, we get stressed out easily and it is very traumatising. Wearing PPE for hours together is very difficult. We decided to start dancing as it will ease our mental stress and boost us for our next shift. After we finish our COVID-19 duty for the day, we go to our rooms. Then we gather in a room and do the Happy Dance for 30 minutes. We just play some music and start dancing. It is very entertaining and cheers us up."

ALSO READ| Bengaluru: Padarayanapura corporator kicks up row over COVID-19 hospital stay, later agrees

Some doctors even sing songs. Dr Naveen, another resident doctor, said, "After our duty, I and my fellow doctors go to the room and start singing songs, we also play Antakshari and feel very relaxed. We play games on our phone too. However, we stick to dancing and singing more as it is fun and we feel energetic after a tiring day. This also helps us bond with other doctors who are from different departments. We are like a family now."