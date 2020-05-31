STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Dancing keeps Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital doctors free from COVID-19 stress

With a spike in the number of cases and Victoria Hospital alone having 130 patients, the doctors are finding it hard to cope with the pressure.

Published: 31st May 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Victoria Hospital doctors shake a leg after their shift to beat stress

Victoria Hospital doctors shake a leg after their shift to beat stress. (Photo| EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The doctors at Victoria Hospital have prescribed for themselves a dose of dancing. They are shaking a leg to overcome the stress and anxiety after treating the COVID-19 patients each day. And they call it the Happy Dance.

The doctors who need to stay on the hospital campus and undergo a two-week quarantine after the completion of their weekly shift are stressed out both physically and mentally. With a spike in the number of cases and Victoria Hospital alone having 130 patients, the doctors are finding it hard to cope with the pressure.

On the advice of psychiatrists, they have decided to relax each day after work and many have chosen dancing. It’s helping them smile and blow off steam. Dancing is preferred simply because it helps to attain the desired fitness levels and music eases the mental stress.

ALSO READ| Bengaluru Urban district sees spike, adds 33 COVID-19 cases to state's 141 positives

Recently, a video of Chennai doctors doing the Happy Dance went viral. A batch of 20 doctors do the Covid-19 duty – checking the patients. Once their duty is over, they are sent to the Pradhan Mantri Super Speciality block in the hospital where they are given accommodation.

Here is where the doctors get together and dance away their blues. Dayanand Sagar, resident doctor, said, "With a six-hour Covid-19 shift each day for a week, we get stressed out easily and it is very traumatising. Wearing PPE for hours together is very difficult. We decided to start dancing as it will ease our mental stress and boost us for our next shift. After we finish our COVID-19 duty for the day, we go to our rooms. Then we gather in a room and do the Happy Dance for 30 minutes. We just play some music and start dancing. It is very entertaining and cheers us up."

ALSO READ| Bengaluru: Padarayanapura corporator kicks up row over COVID-19 hospital stay, later agrees

Some doctors even sing songs. Dr Naveen, another resident doctor, said, "After our duty, I and my fellow doctors go to the room and start singing songs, we also play Antakshari and feel very relaxed. We play games on our phone too. However, we stick to dancing and singing more as it is fun and we feel energetic after a tiring day. This also helps us bond with other doctors who are from different departments. We are like a family now."

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Victoria Hospital Doctors COVID dance COVID19 Coronavirus Bengaluru doctors dance
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp