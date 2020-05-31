STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Palace Grounds shelter collapse: Trainee Bengaluru cop who rescued kids is toast of department

Barely three months after being inducted into the force, 27-year-old constable GN Ravikumar was asked to keep an eye on desperate migrant workers who had gathered at Palace Grounds.

Published: 31st May 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Police constable GN Ravikumar

Police constable GN Ravikumar. (Photo| EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When all hell breaks loose, police, firefighters and journalists rush towards it. When makeshift shelters at Palace Grounds collapsed in the heavy rain on Friday night, trapping several migrant workers and their children, police constable GN Ravikumar rescued them and guided others towards safety.

Barely three months after being inducted into the force, the 27-year-old, whose training was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, was asked to keep an eye on restive and desperate migrant workers who had gathered at Palace Grounds.

The heavy rain forced him to seek refuge in the shelter erected for them at Tennis Pavilion. "The winds were howling and everyone was inside when a tree fell on the roof. That part collapsed and everyone rushed to another corner of the shelter. I was initially scared. Then I realized that even the undamaged portion of the roof under which people stood was starting to come down. So I rushed towards them and guided them out of that spot," Ravikumar told TNIE.

Along with some youngsters from Odisha, Ravikumar escorted everyone out of the spot, but some were trapped. "A woman stood outside pleading, telling me her child was stuck inside. We went and saw three kids trapped under one portion of the tent. There was a woman, too, who was unwilling to let go of her infant. We took the infant out first. Then we took her and two other kids to safety," he said.

Ravikumar, who holds an MBA degree in Travel and Tourism Management and is a gold medallist from Kuvempu University in Shivamogga, said it was difficult to convince people not to run back into the debris to pick up their purse, or slippers, or bags.

"I had to shout and forcibly keep them out of the pavilion area. Then, we guided them to an open space. NGOs and BBMP came later." The constable, who is attached to the Shivajinagar police station, said the events of that night were scary. "I have never handled anything like that in my life. I was the only cop there and had to manage so many people. I was in tears (of joy) when it was all over."

When BBMP offiicals arrived, they arranged for the workers to be taken to Tripura Vasini for the night, he said.

Shivajinagar inspector Siddaraju was all praise for him. "Ravikumar has just joined and has not even completed his training. He did a commendable job. He has been good at his work since the day he joined." Ravikumar, who was working as a guest faculty member at Kuvempu University, dreams of becoming a sub-inspector some day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GN Ravikumar Palace Grounds Bengaluru Police Bengaluru shelter collapse Bengaluru hero cop Bengaluru migrants shelter
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp