Seven Bengaluru hospitals put on notice for not setting up beds for BBMP-sponsored Covid-19 patients

The hospitals have not updated SAST portal with details of all government-referred Covid-19 patients and privately admitted Covid-19 patients, to know the actual occupancy and availability of beds.

Published: 01st November 2020 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday slapped show cause notice on seven private hospitals in Bengaluru and also suspended their licences issued under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad signed the orders against Artyem Hospital, Rangadorai Memorial Hospital, Sanjeevini Hospital, Dr. GVG Healthcare Private Limited, Srinivas Hospital, Medstar Hospital and Nandana Healthcare Services India Limited. 

The order stated that as per directions 50 per cent of the beds had to be kept reserved in each category - general wards, HDU, ICU and ICU with ventilators for BBMP-sponsored Covid-19 patients, but the orders have not been complied with.

Also the hospitals have not updated the SAST portal with details of all government-referred Covid-19 patients and privately admitted Covid-19 patients, to know the actual occupancy and availability of beds. 
“The hospitals were earlier directed to give information about the occupancy, but it has not yet been done. Thus it has been decided to take exemplary action against the seven hospitals.

Unless information of Covid-19 patients, as sought, is submitted and compliance report given in terms of notification and admitting government-referred patients as per allocations fixed and not diverting these beds to private patients, the KPME registration of the hospitals is suspended,” Prasad said. If the hospitals fail to comply by Sunday their licence cancelled. “Earlier, notice was issued under the Disaster Management Act. this is the first time  KPME Act has been invoked,” he said.

BBMP Karnataka Bengaluru
