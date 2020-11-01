STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman landlord stabs tenant over rent delay in Bengaluru

Published: 01st November 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajagopalnagar police on Saturday arrested a woman for stabbing her tenant during a dispute over rent. The victim is recovering in a private hospital and the incident took place on Friday night.

Mahalakshmi (40), a resident of Hegganahalli in Rajagopalnagar, went to the house of her tenant Poornima (31) around 8.30pm on the first floor of the building demanding that the latter pay rent which was unpaid for the past four months, a senior police officer said.

Poornima told her to wait a few more days as she needed to arrange the money or else deduct the rent from the deposit which was paid earlier. In a fit of rage Mahalakshmi took a knife and stabbed her twice. Neighbours who heard Poornima screaming alerted the police before she was taken to a private hospital.

Poornima lives with her husband who works in a garment factory. In a statement to the police, she said that her husband had not got his salary for two months. Mahalakshmi has been sent to judicial custody after interrogation.

