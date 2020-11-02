Display dilemma

Monika Monalisa By

BENGALURU: It was in February that Vaanya Charamcharla last visited Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM). Now, the five-year-old can’t wait to go back to her “favourite place”. Her mother, Soumya Varanasi, says, “She loves museums and the history behind them. It’s like story time for her. But now since schools are closed and we are avoiding malls or visits to crowded places, she sometimes pesters us to visit the museum.” But it looks like Charamcharla will have to wait a while longer.

While most public places are open, with safety measures in place, museums and art galleries are yet to reopen their doors to visitors. Some galleries may have gone digital but others await seeing visitors again.

VITM usually teems with visitors at this time of year, when the festive season gives students ample time to look at the scientific exhibits there. But the museum has stayed shut since the beginning of the lockdown in March. Officials say they are waiting for SOPs from the government.

“We are waiting for orders from the disaster management or health officials. Though the museum comes under the tourism department, for such situations, orders come from these two offices,” Ramesh KN, director, tourism department, says, adding that the office, however, has been functional as usual and all the artifacts and equipments are being well taken care of.

Similarly, Venkatappa Art Gallery which is home to over 600 paintings and sculptures combined, is usually open from Tuesdays to Sundays, but is donning a deserted look these days. Though it comes under Department of Archeology and Museums, they too are waiting for SOPs from the concerned departments. Also yet to open is the National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, which is run and administered by the Ministry of Culture.

Art lovers in the city can, however, take heart from the fact that some spaces are slowly opening their doors for exhibitions. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, for instance, has opened selected areas for exhibitions, though the art college continues to remain closed until further notice from the government. Currently, it is hosting an exhibition of works of local artists with special focus on temples of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Also being held is a pop-up that will continue till Nov. 8.

Many privately-run museums, on the other hand, have been making good use of the digital medium to reach out to the audience. For example, Indian Music Experience (IME), in JP Nagar, which focuses on preserving the musical heritage of India, has been putting up digital records and content of various artistes, such as violin maestro T Chowdiah. They recently conducted a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for a virtual walkthrough on their website.

“Now that we have reached our target amount, we are soon starting work on it. It will be a feature added to the website where people can have virtual walkthrough experience, which will be close to the real one,”says IME director Manasi Prasad. The museum has also opened its doors to visitors from Friday to Sunday. “All the safety precautions are in place. We have introduced a stylus if people don’t want to touch the screen and we have also made provisions for jacks, where people have the option to plug in their personal headphones instead of ours,” she explains.