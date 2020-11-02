STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

From the heart

Losing a loved one is never easy. And Nyla Saldanha’s latest song, Small talk, delves into the void left by the loss.

Published: 02nd November 2020 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Nyla Saldanha

Nyla Saldanha

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Losing a loved one is never easy. And Nyla Saldanha’s latest song, Small talk, delves into the void left by the loss. The number holds a special place for Saldanha, as it’s a tribute to her father.

The song, released on YouTube, was written by her in October last year, when Saldanha, who lived in Mumbai then, learnt about her father’s depression.

“At that time, our conversations were on surface-level, like how are you, did you have food, etc. Although the love was deep-rooted, I wish I had more than just small talks with him,” she says. Saldanha was planning to have a long chat with him about mental health during her visit around Christmas, but he passed away 10 days before her arrival.

Saldanha, who inherited her love for music from him, says her biggest regret would be that he never got to hear the song, which is a blend of soft guitar strings and Saldanha’s soothing voice.

She recorded it with producer David De Menezes, and it is accompanied by a 3D-animated video done by Christy Johnson. “It is a result of a lot of convincing, especially from David. The video has references from old images and elements, like my old bedroom, which was also my dad’s,” says the 20-something singer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp