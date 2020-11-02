Youth pitch ideas to tackle floods in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With repeated floods affecting several parts of Karnataka, a seven-day campaign titled ‘Let’s Take Charge’ was launched on Sunday for youth in the state to provide ideas to help with the floods. The campaign was started by Bengaluru Youth Congress president Mohammed Haris Nalapad.

The campaign received over 10,000 entries on the first day alone. The first part of the series was tackling the infrastructural problems of Karnataka, especially Bengaluru. The person with the best solution will win a prize.

“Just to make sure this contest doesn’t lose its seriousness, I have planned to reward people with the top four ideas with an iPhone 12, a Samsung Galaxy A51, a Samsung Galaxy A21 and a Samsung Galaxy Tab A,” Nalapad said asserting that all the suggestions made by people will be vetted by an expert committee who will work on their practicality to ensure smooth implementation.

Some of the suggestions on the first day included infrastructure changes and policy changes such as a platform where the issues of people can be addressed. Speaking on the campaign he said that any person residing in Karnataka between 18-35 years of age can participate in this campaign. A WhatsApp number 9999835988 has been launched to gain for more information about the campaign.