Covid recoveries up, active cases slide in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After four long months, Karnataka has seen a drastic drop in daily cases. On July 14, the State recorded 2,496 cases, and a similar number was seen on November 1, with 2,576 new cases. The low number of cases, after four months, shows that Karnataka has started to fare better compared to the past three months.As of November 1, Karnataka reported 2,576 new cases, with the tally at 8,29,640. A total of 29 new Covid deaths and 8,334 discharges were reported, while Bengaluru recorded 1,439 new cases.

The state’s recovery rate is on the rise, mortality rate is consistently dropping, and so is the number of active cases. On November 2, the recovery rate was 93.24%, the highest so far. Mortality rate dropped from 2% in July to 1.35% currently. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that though numbers have dropped, people need to follow norms to flatten the curve further. “We have conducted the most number of tests in the country, and will continue to do so.

Many states shied away by not doing tests as they were worried they would record more cases. But we kept testing to catch the infection early, identify primary and secondary contacts early, and treat them early. This protocol has brought us results. I’m happy that the number of cases has come down, however, people’s behaviour needs to change.

Following Covid norms will reduce cases. We are still vulnerable to infection and need to follow norms.”But Dr Giridhar Babu, head of Lifecourse Epidemiology at the Public Health Foundation of India, said, “The infection is spreading from one area to another, right now we are seeing more cases in Bengaluru due to more testing. If testing goes up in the districts, we will see more cases again.”