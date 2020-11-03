STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid recoveries up, active cases slide in Karnataka

After four long months, Karnataka has seen a drastic drop in daily cases.

Published: 03rd November 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers carry out thermal testing for the residents of Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar slums at Ghatkopar, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Mumbai.

Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After four long months, Karnataka has seen a drastic drop in daily cases. On July 14, the State recorded 2,496 cases, and a similar number was seen on November 1, with 2,576 new cases. The low number of cases, after four months, shows that Karnataka has started to fare better compared to the past three months.As of November 1, Karnataka reported 2,576 new cases, with the tally at 8,29,640. A total of 29 new Covid deaths and 8,334 discharges were reported, while Bengaluru recorded 1,439 new cases. 

The state’s recovery rate is on the rise, mortality rate is consistently dropping, and so is the number of active cases. On November 2, the recovery rate was 93.24%, the highest so far. Mortality rate dropped from 2% in July to 1.35% currently. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that though numbers have dropped, people need to follow norms to flatten the curve further. “We have conducted the most number of tests in the country, and will continue to do so.

Many states shied away by not doing tests as they were worried they would record more cases. But we kept testing to catch the infection early, identify primary and secondary contacts early, and treat them early. This protocol has brought us results. I’m happy that the number of cases has come down, however, people’s behaviour needs to change.

Following Covid norms will reduce cases. We are still vulnerable to infection and need to follow norms.”But Dr Giridhar Babu, head of Lifecourse Epidemiology at the Public Health Foundation of India, said, “The infection is spreading from one area to another, right now we are seeing more cases in Bengaluru due to more testing. If testing goes up in the districts, we will see more cases again.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp