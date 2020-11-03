Ex-deputy CM MP Prakash’s son-in-law accuses traffic cop of bribery

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vijay Hiremath, son-in-law of fromer Deputy CM late MP Prakash, has filed a complaint that he was harassed by a traffic police constable, who allegedly demanded bribe. Hiremath alleged that he was driving his SUV on Race Course Road on Sunday, and after crossing a signal, he was stopped by the constable attached to High Grounds traffic police station, who asked him to pay fine for jumping the signal.

Hiremath, in his letter to the Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police and the Home Minister said that as the signal lights at the Hare Krishna junction were not working, he was not ready to pay fine. But the constable continued to argue and demanded a bribe.

However, Hiremath refused to give any bribe. Hiremath also claimed that he has provided a video recording from the mobile phone as evidence. An officer from the High Grounds traffic police station said, “Our constable has charged a fine and also showed the receipt. But Hiremath did not pay up and left.”