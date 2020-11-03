Man electrocuted, one hurt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old welder was electrocuted to death while another was injured at a construction site in Valmikinagar of Andhrahalli in Byadarahalli police station limits on Monday morning. The deceased is Vishnu Kumar of Bihar, while Rajan (22), also from Bihar, sustained minor injuries.

Police said that they were working at an under-construction four-storey building. Kumar, a welder and painter, and Rajan were fixing railings for the staircase around 9 am when the railing they held came in contact with a live wire.

“Kumar was electrocuted and died on the spot while Rajan sustained minor injuries. He is admitted to Victoria Hospital and is said to be out of danger. We have booked the building owner for causing death by negligence and are investigating,” the Byadarahalli police said.