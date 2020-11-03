No tree felled for NR Colony skywalk, BBMP tells HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has not felled any tree till date for the construction of a skywalk near the main bus stop at NR Colony in the city. However, some branches of the trees were trimmed by forest department workers to allow construction of the skywalk, the BBMP told the court. The BBMP gave the information through a statement of objections filed before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty. It was in response to the directions of the court on a public interest litigation filed by Prashanth Rao against the construction of the skywalk at that spot.

Producing photographs to prove the status of trees near the skywalk, BBMP counsel V Sreenidhi said that they will ensure that debris or construction material is not piled up near the skywalk, obstructing the movement of pedestrians or public and remove any debris immediately after the construction.

He said that an official has been deputed at the site as per court’s orders, and no public property encroached whatsoever. The landing pillars of the skywalk are being placed on the footpaths, but they won’t inconvenience pedestrians, as there is enough space for them to move about. Once the construction is completed, it will enable pedestrians to cross the road easily and safely, he said.

The BBMP is also installing a lift in the skywalk to help senior citizens and patients visiting a hospital next to the skywalk. The lift can carry 18 people at a time and is powered by a generator. Taking note of the statement, the bench adjourned the hearing to enable the petitioner to file a response to BBMP’s statement.