Polls apart

BENGALURU: Donald Trump or Joe Biden? This is the question on the minds of several people around the globe. Discussions world-over have steered from the raging pandemic to the possible outcome and implications of the US presidential polls. Americans and NRIs in the city, who have been debating and discussing the various permutations and combinations of the next president of the United States of America, wonder if it will be a nail-biting finish.

Unlike the previous elections, when Meredith Mehra watched the presidential elections live at Hard Rock Cafe, this time she will be at her workplace at the Canadian International School, where she plans to keep track of the election returns. “There is a lot of engagement this year, because people have understood the importance of this election. There is a lot of controversy, but the country needs to come together soon,” says Mehra, who hails from the East Coast in Boston, and has now been in India for the last 12 years. Back with family in the US, they steer clear of discussing politics, owing to different preferences. “But I do have some friends here with whom we have been discussing possible outcomes,” she adds.

All eyes seem to be on this election, with the last four years having been an “exhaustive period”, says Dr Viqar Syed, a second-generation American, who currently lives in Bengaluru. The cancer care entrepreneur and third-generation cancer specialist, recalls the last elections when they gathered at a city hotel where they watched the changing colours on the map as the counting progressed.

Quite a social event in 2016, this time Syed is getting together with friends, most of whom are NRIs, to spend a couple of hours to discuss the proceedings which they will catch on television. “Never has there been this much interest in the US elections. Increasing number of voters have cast their vote this time,” says Syed, who mailed his choice of candidate over a month ago. “From the waves it looks like Joe Biden has a lead, but we will know soon,” he says.

Frances Rao, who has been in Bengaluru since 1991, is anxious about the outcome, with news reports pointing out that results could be delayed due to a number of voters mailing their ballots by post. “The voting process began in advance with the pandemic having hit the world. Friends back home are equally concerned about what the results are going to be like,” says Rao, who originally belongs to Washington DC. Like Mehra, Rao too watched the nail-biting 2016 elections at the cafe on St Marks Road, but this time she plans to watch it independently at her home in Whitefield.

Much could change even at the last minute, just like it did the last time when it appeared that Hillary Clinton was leading. Which is why Bhogesh Reddy, a retired professional, who had a consulting company in New Jersey, prefers to wait and watch the outcome without jumping the gun. “We have no idea of what is going to happen although there are some pointers towards Biden’s win. I will probably just stay home, watch it on television, and hope for the best,” he says.