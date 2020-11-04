STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Everything is fair, with fairness creams

Every year, the biggest advertising campaigns on television can be seen during two phases – the IPL, and the Diwali holiday season.

Published: 04th November 2020 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Hriday Ranjan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Every year, the biggest advertising campaigns on television can be seen during two phases – the IPL, and the Diwali holiday season. With the two festivals coinciding this year, I was curious to see what the advertisements this year would peddle to us.With the world under a lockdown, it was going to be difficult for the usual advertisements that talk about stepping out and finding the true, inner you. With the automobile industry taking a hit, I wasn’t expecting too many ads that promise nuptial happiness along with a car. Interestingly, the largest campaigns this year are for digital learning companies. But more than anything else, there was one industry whose ads I was curious to watch – fairness creams. They’re still peddling the idea of applying a fairness cream and soaring up in life.

For decades, fairness creams got away with horrendous depictions of the common man and woman.The classic fairness cream advertisement would follow the usual narrative. A dusky girl going through her sorrowful life, only to discover a fairness cream. She would go on to apply the cream, and to a rousing background score, go on to become a supermodel, a cricket commentator, or an astronaut.

While fairness creams were mostly targeted at women, men decided to fight for equality by introducing fairness creams for themselves too. The advertisements for men’s fairness creams, however, followed a slightly different route. Here, the dusky man’s problems revolved aroundgetting himself a partner in life. Girls would walk past the man, ignoring all his unique personality traits. Everything is fair in love and war, we are told – but the dusky man really has no options. Enter a Bollywood hero who gifts him a tube of the wonder cream. Upon applying the cream, the dusky man would walk out like the alpha of a wolf-pack. Women would turn around to take a better look, only to find that the Adnan they’d been ignoring was in fact, Adonis.

These advertisements continued to run unabated for decades, till our country collectively realised the many problems associated with the word ‘fairness’. When the word began to be frowned upon, fairness cream companies quickly grabbed a thesaurus and came up with wonderful synonyms like skin-lightening, power-whitening, and future-brightening. Funnily, in spite of a global pandemic, there was no change in the advertisements for fairness creams this year. Our worlds might have turned topsy-turvy, but the need to become fairer might be the only sign of normalcy around. 

Which begs the question – does the nation have a need for fairness creams anymore? We are all being asked to stay indoors. The harsh UV rays of the sun – the number one cause of darkness and sorrow according to fairness creams – cannot affect us anymore. And when we do step out, we are to wear masks and face-shields.

Perhaps the next step for fairness creams is to manufacture white masks. Since it is our duty to transform into white dolls, perhaps the best path ahead is to wear white masks that will reflect light onto the world. Or how about indoor fairness creams that customers can use in order to look fair and lovely during video-conferencing calls? Or a social-distancing fairness cream that would reflect so much bright light that people would have to shield themselves from your brilliance, thereby maintaining adequate distance from you?Criticise them all you want, but fairness creams are aware of some harsh truths about our country.
We might find a vaccine for the virus, but there is no cure in sight for our obsession with fair skin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp