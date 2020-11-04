Everything is fair, with fairness creams

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Every year, the biggest advertising campaigns on television can be seen during two phases – the IPL, and the Diwali holiday season. With the two festivals coinciding this year, I was curious to see what the advertisements this year would peddle to us.With the world under a lockdown, it was going to be difficult for the usual advertisements that talk about stepping out and finding the true, inner you. With the automobile industry taking a hit, I wasn’t expecting too many ads that promise nuptial happiness along with a car. Interestingly, the largest campaigns this year are for digital learning companies. But more than anything else, there was one industry whose ads I was curious to watch – fairness creams. They’re still peddling the idea of applying a fairness cream and soaring up in life.

For decades, fairness creams got away with horrendous depictions of the common man and woman.The classic fairness cream advertisement would follow the usual narrative. A dusky girl going through her sorrowful life, only to discover a fairness cream. She would go on to apply the cream, and to a rousing background score, go on to become a supermodel, a cricket commentator, or an astronaut.

While fairness creams were mostly targeted at women, men decided to fight for equality by introducing fairness creams for themselves too. The advertisements for men’s fairness creams, however, followed a slightly different route. Here, the dusky man’s problems revolved aroundgetting himself a partner in life. Girls would walk past the man, ignoring all his unique personality traits. Everything is fair in love and war, we are told – but the dusky man really has no options. Enter a Bollywood hero who gifts him a tube of the wonder cream. Upon applying the cream, the dusky man would walk out like the alpha of a wolf-pack. Women would turn around to take a better look, only to find that the Adnan they’d been ignoring was in fact, Adonis.

These advertisements continued to run unabated for decades, till our country collectively realised the many problems associated with the word ‘fairness’. When the word began to be frowned upon, fairness cream companies quickly grabbed a thesaurus and came up with wonderful synonyms like skin-lightening, power-whitening, and future-brightening. Funnily, in spite of a global pandemic, there was no change in the advertisements for fairness creams this year. Our worlds might have turned topsy-turvy, but the need to become fairer might be the only sign of normalcy around.

Which begs the question – does the nation have a need for fairness creams anymore? We are all being asked to stay indoors. The harsh UV rays of the sun – the number one cause of darkness and sorrow according to fairness creams – cannot affect us anymore. And when we do step out, we are to wear masks and face-shields.

Perhaps the next step for fairness creams is to manufacture white masks. Since it is our duty to transform into white dolls, perhaps the best path ahead is to wear white masks that will reflect light onto the world. Or how about indoor fairness creams that customers can use in order to look fair and lovely during video-conferencing calls? Or a social-distancing fairness cream that would reflect so much bright light that people would have to shield themselves from your brilliance, thereby maintaining adequate distance from you?Criticise them all you want, but fairness creams are aware of some harsh truths about our country.

We might find a vaccine for the virus, but there is no cure in sight for our obsession with fair skin.