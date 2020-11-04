Fielding questions

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forced to stay indoors during the pandemic, children are now gradually stepping out for physical activities.

A young player during training

By Ashim Sunam 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Forced to stay indoors during the pandemic, children are now gradually stepping out for physical activities. After the government permitted them to restart operations sans spectators, several sports academies have resumed training programmes over the last few months. Among them is Boca Juniors Football School India, which restarted with 16 kids at Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence (CSE) in July. Now, the number has increased to around 330 across their 10 centres in the city. They provide training in five categories for kids in the 8-18 age group. 

While the academy has put into practice regular use of sanitisers and thermometers, and disinfecting of equipment, they did face challenges, says Derryl D’Souza, who joined as the technical director in April. “The challenge was to get the boys back on the field. Parents were worried about their safety.

Initially, to get the kids from their house and create a situation where they could feel safe was a hurdle. With time, we made them comfortable and engaged them more. Now, we see a new face regularly,” Derryl, who is also an AIFF coach instructor, said.

Some parents visited the facility to check the safety norms in place. Most of them returned satisfied, resulting in the increasing participation. That was not the only reason though. At home, children were spending time in front of the screen, and so when the opportunity of sending them kids outdoor arose in a safe environment, parents took the lead. “Staying indoors is not the solution. Exposure to gadgets adds to health issues,” said Raghavendra K Thane, whose kids Ritvik, 9, and Rishik, 8, attend CSE.   

Bharatesh Mukare, father of Aayush, is also happy. “Instead of fear, taking precautions is needed,” he said, adding, “My child has chosen one of the most competitive sports and one cannot remain idle for 6-8 months. It will make a big dent on their performance.”  The academy started intra matches in September, while one outside team, Bangalore Premier Soccer School, was also hosted last month. 

