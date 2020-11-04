STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Notice to state govt on online betting

If online betting is opened, many families will be on the streets, he added.

Published: 04th November 2020 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Betting

Image of betting used for representation. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government on a public interest litigation questioning permission granted to the Bangalore Turf Club Limited (BTC) to conduct online betting.Hearing the petition filed by C Gopal, a resident of Shanthinagar in the city, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty also ordered the state government to submit its response. 

Petitioner’s counsel H V Praveen Gowda stated that the Chief Minister on June 29, 2020 approved the finance department’s proposal in response to Turf Club’s request without analysing its damage on society.
If online betting is opened, many families will be on the streets, he added.

Why free, talking laptops not distributed: HC
Bengaluru: Acting on a PIL seeking directions to the state government to implement its announcement to distribute talking laptops to visually impaired students free of cost, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty issued the notice after hearing the petition filed by S Umapathi, a city-based advocate.

The petitioner stated that the government was releasing `4 crore every year and the grant was reduced eventually. Initially, authorities distributed laptops for academic years 2014-17. But the laptops are yet to be distributed to students for the academic years 2018-19 and 2019-20, though `3.50 crore and `2.41 crore were released respectively, by the government, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court online betting
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp