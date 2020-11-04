Single and the city

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic has been harsh on the world in general, but particularly so on single persons. At least that is what a survey by YourDost goes to show. In a survey comprising 5,500 single Indian adults, including 1,375 from Bengaluru, 52 per cent reported a significant rise in their stress levels during the pandemic. The top emotions that deteriorated were loneliness which went up by 45 per cent, anger and frustration which shot by by 38 per cent, and anxiety which rose by 32 per cent.

The impact of the increased stress was observed in the form of worsening of emotional outbursts (crying, angry outbursts); physical health (indigestion, headache, etc.); and sleep (either oversleeping or not getting sufficient sleep). The top stressors that affected single individuals were fall in work-life balance, pay cut or loss of pay, and job loss.

Communications professional Saina Jayapal who lives independently in East Bengaluru, says for an extrovert like herself, this period has been no cake walk. “If you are an introvert, this would be the best time. But, if, like me, you are an extrovert, who gets energised from meeting people, it is hard,” she admits. She turned to video calls, texts and counselling to cope. “Loneliness is a pretty powerful emotion and not everyone is equipped to deal with it,” she says.

The report showed that the most preferred coping mechanisms utilised were speaking to friends and family, reducing news consumption, and exercising more frequently. While staying alone can be therapeutic, writer Disha Dutta, says that’s not the case during a pandemic. “It can lead to depression and anxiety, and a constant feeling of loneliness looms over. The thought that takes priority is: how can I live alone if I contract Covid? Who will look after me if I’m in home quarantine?,” she says.

The survey included people in the age group of 18-45 years with a bulk of them being professionals. According to Richa Singh, co-founder and CEO, YourDost, “The importance of mental health cannot be overstated. Things have only worsened during the pandemic. As per our study, there has been a significant rise in stress, anxiety, loneliness and frustration. This has affected single Indians in general and single Bangaloreans in particular. Now more than ever, it’s critical that we come together as a community.’’