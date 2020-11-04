Talking point

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New viral video takes  a humorous look at  the local language  debate in the city

By Monika Monalisa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The debate over use of Kannada in Bengaluru keeps rearing its head regularly. And now, Kannada YouTube channel Namdu K, which creates funny content, has come out with their latest video, titled Bangalore Kannadigas. that attempts to highlight the issue in a humorous way.  

The video opens with a scene featuring two bikers who meet with a minor accident, and one of them starts to verbally abuse the other in Kannada. But rather than getting angry, the other biker gets emotional on seeing a Kannada-speaking person. The film shows several similar scenarios in different settings. It was released on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava, and has already got over 20,000 views. Director-actor Shravan Narayan says his favourite scene is the one that shows a food delivery person feeling ashamed because he can only speak Kannada. “It’s not to offend anyone. It’s something that happens every day. We just tried to add a little humour to it,” he says. “For example, if I am speaking to someone and my spoken English is not as polished, I will show it under the light of humour,” adds the techie. 

Apart from Narayan, the other members in the team are Rajat HR, Sandeep DC, Anusha Vishwanath, Mandara P and Navya Kadama, who don’t just act in the sketches but also manage production work. Getting most of the inspiration for the sketches from daily life, Narayan likes to keep the genre of their comedy observational and sarcastic. “We never wanted to stick to just comedy, but it so happened that our comic sketches started getting more hits. And we have deliberately kept the feel of our videos massy because we wanted to connect with the local audience,” explains Narayan. 

The channel has close to 1 lakh subscribers now. They have created more than 100 videos so far, but what got them fame was their spoof on Inspector Agni from the Kannada movie, Police Story, and a sketch on if Google search engine was godman Nithyananda. “The video went put us in the spotlight,” says Narayan. Having started the channel five years ago, when digital content was still a relatively new concept, Narayan says now the approach has changed drastically and the focus is on content rather than hits. 

