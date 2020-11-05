STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anguish, appreciation, art

City-based artistes to undertake 3-day journey to Heggodu with a street play that highlights people’s struggles and stories during the pandemic

Published: 05th November 2020 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The last few months have been stressful for the theatre community, with the artistes being eager to perform but not finding a stage to do so. With auditoria closed, director Malathesh HV decided it was time to take his desire to perform to the streets. Starting Nov. 6, his theatre group, Samudaya, will hit the roads for three days to perform their street play called Olithu Maadu Manusa, which has been scripted by Shashidhar Bharighat. A tribute to the working class, the 30-minute play also looks into the struggles of migrant workers, weavers and artisans who have struggled to keep themselves afloat through the pandemic.

“Currently, we are witnessing an onslaught of the pandemic which has weakened our entire social system. Masks and sanitisers are the only two weapons to face this contagion. There are also many attempts being made by the medical field to discover vaccines to prevent this malady. However, more importantly, no effective vaccine has been discovered to prevent problems created by contagions such as religion, caste, community, language and border for centuries. This is the real tragedy,” says Malathesh. This jaatha, he adds, is a salute to the brave people and a confidence-building exercise for them. 

The programme will start from Bengaluru on Friday morning, and will culminate Sunday evening at Charaka in Heggodu, Sagar taluk. This is being done in collaboration with Grama Seva Sangh. “We reflect upon some heart-rending incidents and humane and inhumane reactions of our society in this period,” he says. 

Travelling at these times is a risky venture, admits Malathesh, but right from the start he was clear that he wanted to directly interact with the audience. “Online meets or video conversations don’t really work in this case. We need to respond to the current situation through art. So, I wanted to present it through plays which people would come out and watch,” he says, adding that their cast this time comprises mostly newcomers because of the hesitancy to take part in a venture like this. “In fact, we had wanted to do it for a week, but decided against it owing to permission issues,” he says.

The cultural jaathas organised by Samudaya during the late ’70s and ’80s are still remembered by many old-timers. This performance, Malathesh hopes, will rekindle some of those memories. Which is why they’ve stuck to old-school styles, including not using mics. “The actors will have to use the throw of their voice to engage with the audience,” he says.

As an organisation, Malathesh explains that they believe that art is not for art’s sake but for life’s sake. “Our endeavour is to reach the masses through theatre performances, creating an awareness about problems and likely solutions. This time, we will delve into the problems created by the pandemic; the miseries faced by labourers, migrant workers, and rural artisans; and at the same time highlight the  social commitment exhibited by doctors, nurses and the para-medical staff,” he says.

