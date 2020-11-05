Bengaluru's Covid mortality growth rate drops in October

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Increased testing led to a drop in Bengaluru’s mortality moving growth rate in October, according to an analysis by Jeevan Raksha, an initiative of consultancy Proxima.Bengaluru’s mortality moving growth rate steadily declined every week last month, from 43% on October 3, to 39% on October 9, 33% on October 17, 32% on October 24, and 27% on October 31.

The analysis also found that the mortality MGR of six mega cities - Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru - declined to 16% from 19%, indicating that recovery rates had improved. The decrease in Bengaluru’s mortality MGR was accompanied by an overall increase in the testing MGR. It stood at 48% on October 3, and stood at 69% on October 9, 74% on October 17, and 66% October 24, and 72% by October 31.

However, while Bengaluru’s testing improved, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad did not fare as well. Apart from increased testing, the reduction in the number of active cases too can play a role in bringing down the mortality MGR. Early identification of cases, and therefore early treatment and discharge, improves the recovery rate, thus bringing down the tally of active cases and deaths.

“A city or state will immediately reap the benefits of good quality testing by way of reduced mortality growth rate. The drop in Bengaluru Urban’s mortality MGR in October validates good qualitative and quantitative testing in September and early October,” said Sanjeev Mysore, convenor for Jeevan Raksha.

The total number of deaths in Karnataka fell from 3,162 in September to 2,304 in October. “The ultimate measure of success for Covid management will be based on mortality. It is a big relief to note that the number of deaths in Karnataka dropped in October compared to September,” he said.