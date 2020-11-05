Butterfly Festival: Behold the sight of fluttering beauties from November 7

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-awaited Karnataka Butterfly Festival is back, but this time with some changes — it will be held virtually and the emphasis will be on finding new butterfly species in Bengaluru. The fourth edition of the festival will be held in Doreswamypalya Park, belonging to the Karnataka forest department.

It will be inaugurated at the park on November 7 and will continue till November 12. A series of virtual events will be held — talks on butterflies, photo exhibition, butterfly photo contest, quiz and crossword. Over 70 students have already registered for it.

It is being organised by the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru Butterfly Club (BBC), Karnataka Eco-Tourism Board and Indian Foundation for Butterfly. Butterfly experts are excited that the event will be a good platform to share their new findings in Bengaluru this year, like the Little Tiger Pierrot, Alida Angle, Red Admiral and Orange Awlet.

“These butterflies were never found in the city before but have been sighted after the lockdown — a clear indication that a drop in pollution only helps improve the environment. These species are extremely rare to find and have been breeding by the roadsides in Jalahalli, Makalidurga and GKVK,” said Ashoksen Gupta, founder of BBC.

During the virtual butterfly walk, four to five members of the BBC will take different routes in Doreswamypalya Park and livestream the butterflies fluttering around, on Facebook and YouTube, Gupta said. He added that this was a better option as walks should have not more than 10 people in a group, as it only hampers exercise and learning.