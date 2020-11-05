STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Does your skin pass the stress test?

Stress and anxiety levels have escalated during these uncertain times of Covid-19.

By Dr Shireen Furtado
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stress and anxiety levels have escalated during these uncertain times of Covid-19. The skin is the mirror that reflects our wellbeing. A common perception with stress is that it affects only the mental health of an individual – while this is true, as doctors we see the manifestation of stress in physical ways as well. One such major area that gets affected is the skin. When a person is stressed, the level of the body’s stress hormone (cortisol) rises initially to combat this it and other inflammatory mediators and histamine increase as well. Gradually the cortisol levels dip but inflammatory mediators remain high and thus we see the skin manifestations of stress. Here are a few conditions typically aggravated by stress:

 Hives: It is triggered by allergy-inducing foods, medication, and stress. The most common symptoms are itchiness and red or skin-coloured wheals that appear on the skin’s surface. These skin lesions are typically evanescent and do not last more than 24 hours. Also called urticaria, it tends to get chronic and have flares on and off. Currently, we see a large number of well-controlled urticaria patients coming in with flares due to the increasing histamine levels and decrease in the endogenous steroid production in the body.

Dehydration and dullness: Long working hours and erratic sleep cycles have left many stressed and poorly groomed. Due to this, several, people have started cutting corners in their sleep, hydration, and meals, and have stopped prioritising them. Such individuals are facing issues such as dehydration and dull skin. Hydration, sleep and a healthy diet play a big part in skin health due to the natural release of anti-inflammatory mediators. Drinking more water and eating whole foods can improve skin health. Adopting a balanced diet can help one overcome skin aging further. 

Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day, load your plate with antioxidants, carotene-rich veggies, and seek time to sleep for eight hours each night. Rosacea: Rosacea is a chronic skin condition on the face, mistaken by many for pimples. This can be easily triggered by environmental factors and stress. This condition is worsened by inflammation, and stress can lead to inflammation. People can avoid this condition by sun protection, and avoiding caffeinated/ spicy meals and drinks. Dermatologists also prescribe topical creams, oral meds, or in-office treatments.

Eczema: Eczema is a blanket term given for skin disease with involves inflammation, with or without oozing. The first step to overcome eczema is to start moisturising the skin, hence improving the skin’s barrier function. Simply adding oatmeal to the bath water and having short lukewarm baths can help reduce dryness. Cold-pressed coconut oil applied all over the body after bath enhances the skin’s ability to lock in moisture and ward off allergens. Scratching an itch triggers a cascade of events that further exacerbates the condition. A visit to your dermatologist should keep you symptom-free and help soothe the skin.

Psoriasis and Seborrheic dermatitis: Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune skin disorder that often leads to the formation of thick, red patches on the skin and appears to be covered in white silvery scales. Due to stress, this condition can become worse. More patients are complaining of persistent dandruff non-responsive to OTC antidandruff medication. Institution of medicated tar, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory-based shampoo helps relieve it. The author is consultant, dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital

