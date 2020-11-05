Evolving with music

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : City-based band T.ill Apes sure knows how to end the year with a bang. After releasing their first EP, titled Lift Off, earlier this year, they are going to bid goodbye to 2020 by taking part in the popular music festival, Bacardi Nh7 Weekender. The 11th edition of the multi-genre festival will take place virtually, with T.ill Apes representing Bengaluru’s music scene, among other musicians like the Grammy-nominated The Lumineers, American-Indian rapper Raja Kumari, and singers like Lifafa, Vidya Vox and Prateek Kuhad. “Bengaluru has a wide array of awesome artistes.

But when it comes to being the one squad going out and being at Nh7, we will definitely put on a good show and do as the city does for us,” says Sooraj Cherukat, who goes by the stage name of Hanumankind. While he looks after the band’s vocals, the lineup also includes Philip John on vocals and keys, Soorya Praveen on vocals, guitar and bass, Amrith Raghunathan on vocals, guitar and bass, Gautam David on saxophone, and Sange Wangchuk on drums.

The band, known for playing neo hip hop music, will perform a 35-40 minute set for the music festival, which will be pre-recorded. “It’s weird to play this way because we feed off the audience’s energy. But since it is pre-recorded, it helps to think of it like people joining us during a jam session. So, if we are having a good time, that’s the same vibe they will get,” says Hanumankind. The performance will include songs from the band’s debut EP, including tracks Lift Off and My Ex Stacy, along with some new music as well.

“We have been locked in because of the virus and have just started getting together to jam again. Our new music is fresh and full of some feel-good energy,” says the musician, sharing that the band’s name – T.ill Apes – stands for Till All People Evolve Slightly. “Every time we make music, you step into the jungle with us. So the name sits well with us. And so, until all people evolve slightly, we shall continue making music.” True to their word, Hanumankind promises the band will be out with new music soon. “We are looking at releasing a beat tape by the beginning of the new year.”The music festival will take place on Dec. 5 and 6. Tickets (`199–1,999) available on insider.in