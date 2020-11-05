IIPM to launch global journal 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bengaluru, is all set to launch its journal International Journal of Agribusiness and Plantation Management globally on the occasion of its 28th foundation day on November 6.

IIPM Chairman and Additional Secretary of the Union Department of Commerce under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry S Kishore will launch the journal online, according to an official release. Dr David Bozward, dean of the Royal Agricultural University in the United Kingdom, will deliver a lecture on the occasion.

The peer-reviewed biannual journal aims to foster the research agenda of the institute and provide a forum to initiate deliberations and inquiry in practise, and among academia and policymakers across the world. It will comprise empirical and conceptual papers, mathematical models, case studies, and round table discussions. The editorial board of the journal includes acclaimed researchers from across the world, apart from those in India, the release said.