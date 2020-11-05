STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Smaller office spaces unlock realty sector

Demand for compact offices due to Covid norms boosts real estate; prices rise by 6-8% 

Published: 05th November 2020 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

For representational purposes

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In this Unlock period, staggered work from home and office has become the new normal. With this, many companies are now shifting to smaller work spaces. This transition is now helping in reviving the real estate economy which had come to a standstill in the last six months.

According to real estate experts, there is a rise in the prices by 6-8 per cent depending upon the area, which is a promising sign. They said that while some companies are moving to the Central Business District (CBD), some large firms are deciding to move to city outskirts where rents are less, as a foresight investment plan which will further help in boosting the market.

Manandi Suresh, member of the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said some companies are moving from 5,000 sq ft to 3,000 sq ft in CBD areas depending upon the availability as the staff size is also reduced to around 200 people.  He said that the rush is now no more for new buildings or high-rises, smaller spaces with old style construction are gaining popularity.

Farooq Mahmood, C&D Silver Line Private Limited and President Emeritus, Bangalore Realtors Association of India, said the real estate sector is seeing an increase in prices after three years. Depending upon the type and area, the rise is anything between 7 and 15 per cent, he said.

Kishore Jain, president, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI), said the real estate cost has also increased as the input cost has increased, especially that of steel and cement. The average output cost has also increased as there are no more stocks available in the market. There are no more new constructions to offer and the new properties will take time to come up, he said.

In a CBD area, the rate per sqft of Rs 10,000-25,000 has now gone up by 8 per cent, while the rate in Whitefield or Yelahanka of Rs 6,000- 8,000 per sqft has increased now by 6-7 per cent. Realtors say that investors are looking for deals for a period of three years or so, till there is stability from the pandemic.

Realtors also pointed to another growing trend of rise in demand for conversion or creation of office-like setup in their homes. “Customers are demanding for creation of space where a conference can be held from home,” said Avinash P, a city-based realtor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
realty sector
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp