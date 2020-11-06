110 villages fume over roads dug up by BWSSB

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents in the 110 villages which were brought under the fold of the Corporation 13 years ago are having a nightmarish time due to the dug-up roads. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) had dug up the roads to lay its water pipelines and sewerage network. But the restoration of the roads is the responsibility of the BBMP which is drawing up an action plan for it now.

While BWSSB is generally responsible for restoring the roads it digs up, the State government in an order on January 25, 2019, handed over the responsibility to the BBMP. These villages in Mahadevapura, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Dasarahalli, Byatarayanapura and Bommanahalli were amalgamated to form Greater Bangalore in 2007. Subsequently, BWSSB has to provide water to these areas under its Rs 5,400 crore Cauvery Water Supply V Stage project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Bank.

The Water Board has over 80 per cent of the drinking pipeline network which will get 750 Million Litres of Water Per Day. “The government has asked BBMP to take up road restoration works in the 110 villages under the Nagarothana Scheme. It is their responsibility to complete them though the BWSSB repeatedly faces criticism for it,” said a senior BWSSB official.

“In the areas that we are yet to complete, we are encountering much resistance from the public who point out the pathetic situation prevailing in the areas where work has been completed,” he added. Another official said that the BWSSB had also handed over a total of Rs 82 crore to the BBMP which would cover the cost of restoring the roads which were affected due to the digging done by them.

The State had announced Rs 1,000 crore towards restoration of roads in these newly added areas in its March 5 budget this year. However, on the ground there has hardly been any progress. D Randeep, Special Commissioner, Solid Water Management and Zonal Commissioner Mahadevapura, said an action plan was being drawn up in connection with the restoration of roads. Out of the 110 villages, one-third fall under Mahadevapura Zone with 33 in Bommanahalli and 13 in KR Puram village.

Chief Engineer R L Parameshwariah explained that the amount offered by BWSSB is “no match” for the mammoth task to be undertaken.“BBMP is drawing up an action plan and an estimate. It will first take up Part One of its plan. We plan to make roads motorable as part of it. In areas where trenches are being dug by BWSSB on both sides of the road, the stretch in the middle will be developed. The plan and estimate have to be submitted to the government and tenders will be called for. It will be done shortly,” he said.