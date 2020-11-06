STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Check how cops handle offences: Karnataka HC

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty made this observation while hearing a PIL filed by Letzkit Foundation.

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday orally observed that the City Police Commissioner should look into the conduct of his officers while dealing with offences punishable under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act.

The bench directed the government to submit copies of complaints and offences invoked in 18 Non-Cognisable Reports (NCRs) filed for not wearing masks and maintaining distance during the bypoll campaign and political events.

The court’s observation came as the DCP (Crime) filed a report stating that MP Tejasvi Surya, wore a mask when he returned to the city after he was appointed as BJP Yuva Morcha chief, which is  contrary to a photograph showing him without one.

The bench orally observed that the police officer is a DCP (Crime) and can’t act like a postman to file such a report. It was then that the bench said that the Police Commissioner should look into how officers deal with such offences. The bench took serious note of the fact that the police had filed NCRs in some cases involving celebrities and politicians though they were cognizable offences.

The city police filed NCRs against actor Darshan, Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, and RR Nagar Congress candidate Kusuma for violating rules during the bypoll on October 29 and 30, though the offences are cognisable. The bench said that it will issue directions on Monday on how offences are to be dealt with.

