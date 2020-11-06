Bengaluru folk lax in masking up: Experts

Chetana Belagere By

BENGALURU: Although wearing masks is a key precaution against Covid- 19, Bengalureans, including politicians, have been violating those norms. An analysis of health department data of the city’s eight zones shows residents of East Zone were the worst at masking up, followed by those living in South and West. The number of cases is also high in some of these areas. As on November 1, South Zone recorded 3,869 violations of mask rules, and the third highest number of active cases at 4,704.

East Zone had 3,662 violations, with 5,047 active cases, the second highest in the city. West Zone saw 3,203 violations, with 1,498 new cases and 4,439 active cases. In the past seven days, some of these zones have shown the highest number of positive cases. For instance, Mahadevapura, which has 1,562 mask violations, has seen 2,256 new cases.

However, Munish Moudgil, Special Officer for South Zone, said the increase in the number of violators in that zone could be because marshals have been given a target of booking a minimum of 20 offenders every day in each assembly constituency in the zone. “We cannot co-relate violations with the number of cases, unless violations are fined uniformly in all zones and testing strategy is the same throughout.

However, it is very important to follow the mask rule to make a big difference to the dip we are seeing now,” explained Dr Giridhara Babu, senior epidemiologist and adviser to the Covid-19 state technical team. However, experts believe that wearing a mask is 70% as effective as getting vaccinated. People are careless about wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.

“There is no fear unless they see police issuing challans. Since people are going festival shopping, we have even told shopkeepers to practice safety norms. It is, however, difficult to keep an eye on everyone,” said a senior BBMP official. Meanwhile, Dr Nagaraja, Director of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, said cases could reduce drastically if everyone wears masks and ensures social distancing.

According to him, the current dip in numbers may start to reverse, especially since the festive season is on, if people don’t follow these norms. “Festival or no festival, people should wear masks. In Bengaluru, most people think only those with comorbidities, or age-related illnesses, may catch Covid.

People are letting their guard down. Wearing a mask is a proven measure and must be followed religiously,” he said. Meanwhile, Moudgil added that people should be responsible and help the government control the pandemic. “If people are responsible, we can definitely flatten the curve soon,” he said.